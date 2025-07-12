The Dallas Wings could receive some crucial help on Sunday against the Indiana Fever. Arike Ogunbowale has been dealing with a left thumb injury, but the Wings star is listed as probable for Sunday's game, the team announced. There was initially hope for a potential return on Friday as Ogunbowale returned to practice. Her probable status is another strong indication that she will return to game-action on Sunday barring any setbacks.

The 28-year-old guard has not played since June 28 due to the aforementioned injury. Overall, she is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing. Ogunbowale is shooting 36.3 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc as well.

Arike Ogunbowale's 2025 WNBA season

It has been a challenging season for Ogunbowale. She has underperformed in head coach Chris Koclanes' new offense. She has also played at least 38 games in each of the past two seasons. Injuries, however, have been problematic for her in 2025.

Nevertheless, the Wings are certainly looking forward to her return from injury. Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James have dealt with added pressure to lead the offense — especially from a scoring standpoint — without Ogunbowale on the floor. Arike's return will balance out the offense more given her scoring prowess.

The Wings' game against the Fever in Indiana will be a difficult contest. The Fever have endured an up and down campaign, but they are more than capable of taking care of business on their home floor without question. Dallas could potentially pull off an upset with Ogunbowale back in the lineup — assuming she returns — but the Fever are a difficult team to defeat at home. With that being said, fans will want to closely monitor her status ahead of tip-off on Sunday afternoon.

The Wings and Fever will go head-to-head in Indiana on Sunday at 1 PM EST.