Will the idea measure up to the reality?

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's feature adaptation The Idea of You will close SXSW, Deadline reported.

The movie was directed by SXSW two-time Audience Award winner Michael Showalter. He won the first award in 2015 for Hello My Name is Doris, and the second one in 2017 for The Big Sick. He originally intended to show 2020's The Lovebirds at the festival but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the event.

Anne Hathaway & Nicholas Galitzine romance their way in The Idea of You

The Idea of You is based on the 2017 novel by Robinne Lee of the same title. It follows the story of Soléne (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who starts a romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of the world's biggest boy band, August Moon.

A change from the book to the movie has Soléne meeting Hayes at a Coachella Festival instead of the band's concert in Las Vegas. Solène ends up chaperoning her teenage daughter and her friends to the music festival when her ex Dan (Reid Scott) bails out at the 11th hour.

The couple's whirlwind romance is complicated by Hayes' very public life as well as their age difference. In the movie, they have a 14-year age gap while the book has Hayes at almost 21 to Solène's almost 40.

Solène would have to deal with Hayes' superstar status and all the attendant trappings. Hayes will have to contend with Solène continuing her life as a single mother. The seemingly star-crossed lovers grapple with the realities of juggling their wildly different careers and lifestyles as well as the August Moon fandom called Augies.

Joining Hathaway, Galtizine and Reid are Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Victor White, Raymond Cham, Jaiden Anthony and Dakota Adan.

The Idea of You is produced by Academy Award-winner Cathy Schulman. She's returning to SXSW after the 2012 premiere of Bernie. The film is also produced by Hathaway, Lee, Showalter, Gabrielle Union, Eric Hayes and Jordana Mollick. The movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and will most likely be available to stream on Prime Video later.

Academy Award-winning Hathaway's most recently starred in 2023's Eileen as well as this year's Mothers' Instinct with fellow Oscar winner Jessica Chastain.

Galitzine has had quite a year starting with the phenomenally successful Prime Video movie, another book adaptation, 2023's Red, White & Royal Blue as well as Bottoms, which also starred Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri.