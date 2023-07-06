Red, White & Royal Blue's trailer is finally here. The film, based on the 2019 bestselling novel by Casey McQuiston, shared its first trailer for the rom-com available on Prime Video on August 11.

The Red, White & Royal Blue trailer follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Great Britain's fictional Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) as their feud eventually turns to love. Uma Thurman will play the president of the United States and Ellen Claremont in a supporting role. The film was directed by Matthew Lopez, and executive produced by McQuiston.

Alex and Prince Henry's hatred comes to a boiling point at “a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event,” the synopsis reads. “Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.' But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

“Alex is driven by ambition and strives for success in everything he does,” Perez told People of his character. “He is willing to stand up for what he believes in and is fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He’s also incredibly stubborn, impulsive and impatient.”

As for the chemistry between him and Galitzine, Perez said, “It all comes down to trust with your scene partner, and we immediately had it. There had to be a level of vulnerability between us, and we quickly found our way into it.”

“We were lucky to have rehearsals and many meals together before we began our first day of filming,” he said. “We both knew we had a lot on our shoulders, given the success of the book, and that was a big motivation for us to be locked in at all times.”