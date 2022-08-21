Anne Heche was an American actress who rose to immense prominence in the 1990s. She is most well-known for her roles in movies such as Donnie Brasco (1997), Volcano (1997), and I Know What You Did Lst Summer (1997). In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Anne Heche’s net worth in 2022.

Anne Heche’s Net Worth in 2022: $4 million

Anne Heche’s net worth in 2022 is $4 million. This is according to numerous reputable sources, including Marca.

Anne Heche was born and raised in Aurora, Ohio, wherein she and her family moved around eleven whole times. Heche had a rather troubled family, with an abusive father and a brother who both died when she was young.

She first started acting in her youth as well, acting in school plays when she and the rest of her family moved to Chicago. When she was 16, an agent spotted her in a play and got her an audition for daytime soap opera As the World Turns.

However, she would go on to make her television debut via a dual role in soap opera Another World, wherein she played both Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987-1991. She had numerous movie appearances after that, with a role in Hallmark Hall-of-Fame presentation O Pioneers! (1992), as well as her feature film debut in Disney’s The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993).

Next came a bunch of supporting roles in feature films. I’ll Do Anything (1994), Girls in Prison (1994), and Kingfish: A Story of Huey P. Long (1995).

Hech got her first big role starring in the erotic thriller Wild Side (1995), wherein she had an infamous lesbian sex scene with Joan Chen. The next year, she had big roles in the HBO anthology film If These Walls Could Talk (1996) along with Cher and Demi Moore, as well as the well-known independent film Walking and Talking (1996).

1997 would prove to be arguably the best year in Anne Heche’s career. She started it off with a lead role alongside superstar Johnny Depp in Donny Brasco, which earned about $125 million against a $35 million budget. The disaster film Volcano, meanwhile, garnered $122 million worldwide. Slasher classic I Know What You Did Last Summer grossed about $125 million on a mere $17 million. Still, this would go on to add to Anne Heche’s net worth in 2022.

Her next big project would be her first lead role in a major film, when she starred in Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) alongside Harrison Ford. It became her highest-grossing film at the time, earning around $168 million worldwide. She was then cast alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Vince Vaughn in Return to Paradise, another huge film.

Heche would team up with Vaughn again as they were cast in the Psycho (1998) remake, which was unfortunately panned by critics and audiences.

The 2000s saw Heche take on more roles in independent films and TV shows. For movies, she first starred in Prozac Nation (2001) which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. She then appeared in John Q (2002) alongside Denzel Washington. Other roles include Lifetime movie Gracie’s Choice (2004) and CBS movie The Dead Will Tell (2004). For shows, meanwhile, she had a role on WB’s Everwood (2004-05). She was also a recurring character on Nip/Tuck (2005). In the same year, Heche also starred in Sexual Life (2005) alongside Elizabeth Banks.

The next year saw Heche work on her own series Men in Trees (2006). However, this would ultimately get cancelled due to the writers’ strike.

Heche then had to projects the next year, with Suffering Man’s Charity (2007) and What Love Is (2007). She then did Toxic Skies the following year.

Her last projects that decade were Spread (2009) with Ashton Kutcher and HBO series Hung (2009-11).

Heche continued on her career in the 2010s, although in less prominent roles. Her most notable project the past decade was The Other Guys (2010) alongside Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell. Another was Syfy post-apocalyptic action drama Aftermath (2016-17).

Besides her shows and movies, Heche was also very well-known for her controversial relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late ’90s. She claimed that the fallout from their relationship was very negative, with Heche being blacklisted from the Ellen DeGeneres Show following their break-up. Furthermore, this led studios to being more reluctant in giving her roles with the fear of not being able to advertise on DeGeneres’ show.

Heche would unfortunately pass away this August in a car accident. She was 53 years old.

Heche has a large body of work and was a prominent figure in the 1990s due to her media, as well as her involvement with Ellen DeGeneres (who was a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community at the time). THroughout her entire career, she has been in movies grossing hundreds of millions of dollars. With this, her net work before her untimely death comes at around $4 million.

Rest in peace to Anne Heche (May 25, 1969 – August 12, 2022).

Were you stunned at all at Anne Heche’s net worth in 2022?