The 2025 ESPYs red carpet is the perfect opportunity for these professional athletes to shine off the court. The 2025 ESPYs will air on Wednesday, July 16th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and stream live on ESPN+. The event will be held in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre and will be hosted by comedian Shane Gillis.

“I'm excited to be at The ESPYS this year,” Gillis said in a statement. “I like sports, so this should be a good time.”

“Shane is not only one of the top comedians today, but also a huge sports fan, which made him an easy choice to host The ESPYS,” Craig Lazarus, ESPN vice president and ESPYS executive producer, said at the time.

"[Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is here… And now everybody sitting around him is in foul trouble." Shane Gillis had some jokes for SGA 😂pic.twitter.com/jDySnZYSlB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 17, 2025

The award show will also have performances from musical artists: Clipse, Busta Rhymes, GELO, Tobe Nwigwe, and David Michael Wyatt.

The ESPYs honor pro athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field so we are looking forward to seeing a couple of nominees on the red carpet tonight. The top honors of the night honorees for best athlete in men's sports are: Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Shohei Ohtani. Barkley is also nominated for Best Play and Best NFL Player. Allen was also nominated for Best NFL Player.

As for women's sports, Simone Biles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and A’ja Wilson are nominated for best athlete in women’s sports. Wilson won the award last year as well as Best WNBA Player, which she is nominated for again tonight. Biles is also nominated for Best Championship Performance for winning three gold and one silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In addition to the individual awards, sports teams Florida Panthers (NHL), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), New York Liberty (WNBA), Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA), Philadelphia Eagles (NFL), UConn Huskies (NCAA Women), USWNT (United States women's national soccer team) and North Carolina Tar Heels (Women's Lacrosse) are nominated for Best Team.

Let's see if these athletes can bring their A-game to the red carpet tonight:

2025 ESPYs Red Carpet

Simone Biles

Simone Biles stuns at the #ESPYS ⭐ pic.twitter.com/KQdK9AKxZe — Variety (@Variety) July 16, 2025

The 11-time Olympic medalist wore a sparkly blue square neck gown. Biles is nominated for two awards tonight: Best Athlete in Women's Sports and Best Championship Performance.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Isaiah Hartenstein

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Isaiah Hartenstein at the ESPYS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tvfGYyGbb0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 17, 2025

Azzi Fudd

The People's Princess Azzi Fudd delivered on the ESPYS red carpet just like you'd expect pic.twitter.com/uZXqw4ouPv — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) July 16, 2025

Suni Lee

Suni Lee. YES PLEASE 😮‍💨! Best look I've seen tonight! #Espys pic.twitter.com/dapMmAVTzZ — Larry The Lobster (@HollywoodJustin) July 17, 2025

Russell Wilson and Ciara