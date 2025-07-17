Comedian Shane Gillis is hosting the ESPYS on Wednesday night, and of course, several professional athletes are getting roasted while accepting awards. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caught a stray early on in the show.

With Gilgeous-Alexander sitting near the front of the stage, Gillis joked that everyone sitting near the 27-year-old point guard is now in foul trouble. It's a mock at the main complaint non-Thunder fans seem to have about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as many gave him and the league flak for how many foul calls he gets in games.

“[Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is here… And now everybody sitting around him is in foul trouble.”

With Shane Gillis hosting the ESPYS, we can imagine everyone is going to get it. Gillis is a comedian who isn't afraid to stretch the limits with his NSFW approach. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might want to consider himself lucky, as he appears to have received one of Gillis' cleaner jokes of the evening.

But the joke stems off the flak SGA received for drawing so many fouls in the 2024-25 playoffs. The Thunder star averaged a whopping 9.4 free throws per contest in the postseason. That's substantially higher than his career average of 7.0 per game. Some of the foul calls went viral on social media, as still images of the calls looked as though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander initiated contact, or was not touched whatsoever.

Regardless, SGA gets the last laugh as the Thunder took home the title after beating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7. It's the first championship for the organization since 1979, when the franchise was still the Seattle Supersonics. But it is the first in franchise history since the team moved to Oklahoma City and changed its name.

Considering the youth of his team, we should expect the Thunder to remain ultra-competitive for years to come. There hasn't been a repeat champion since the Golden State Warriors achieved that feat in 2017 and 2018. Oklahoma City certainly hopes to end that streak next season.