The Seattle Storm defeated the Golden State Valkyries 67-58 on Wednesday. The win brought the Storm closer to the Phoenix Mercury in the standings. Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points, which was enough to push her past Candace Dupree for the sixth-most points in WNBA history. The Storm's All-Star guard is less than 500 points away from the top five behind Tamika Catchings.

Ogwumike has averaged at least 13 points in every season of her 14-year career. While her climb through the all-time ranks has been slow, she is one of the best offensive players ever. She is third in all-time scoring among active players behind DeWanna Bonner and Tina Charles. At 35 years old, she could jump up a few spots.

Dupree's 6,895 points held her within the top six of the all-time scoring list since she retired in 2021. However, she might not hold on to her current spot for much longer. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart is well on her way through the rankings and could catch her. For now, she sits behind Ogwumike on the all-time list.

Regardless of where she ends up all-time, Ogwumike's achievement is a big one. While she has been a great player for so long, she is also a member of the WNBA's Players' Association. She has been the president of the group since 2016.

Ogwumike has been at the forefront of the WNBA's newest CBA negotiations. The new agreement will increase the salary cap and allow players across the league to be paid significantly more thanks to the lucrative media rights deal. Because of her efforts, Ogwumike is one of the most respected players in the league by its players.

The All-Star guard continues to be one of the better scorers the league has to offer, even later in her career. Now that she has passed Dupree, she has her sights set on Catchings as she tries to climb even further up the ranks.