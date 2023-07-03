Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of the NBA's best young stars. Edwards' estimated net worth in 2023 is $14 million. However, that will undoubtedly quickly increase after the Timberwolves signed Edwards to a five-year designated max rookie extension in July 2023.

This deal was not surprising since, after being selected first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards is looked at as one of the Timberwolves' cornerstone pieces. For this piece, we'll be taking a look at Anthony Edwards' net worth in 2023.

Anthony Edwards' net worth in 2023 (estimate): $14 million

Anthony Edwards' net worth in 2023 is $14 million. This is according to numerous sources, including Media Referee.

Anthony DeVante Edwards was born and raised in Atlanta. Before taking up basketball, he actually trained to be a football player first, playing the running back, quarterback, and cornerback positions. He mentioned that he was a multisport athlete as a kid in this hilarious clip:

Going back to basketball, Edwards played very well in the AAU circuit before playing high school ball for Therrell High School and Holy Spirit Preparatory School. Ant was eventually able to make USA Today's All-USA first team as well as both the McDonald's All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic.

Edwards was ranked as a top-five prospect by various media outfits going into college. Eventually, he chose to go to the University of Georgia. Edwards had a stellar season with the Bulldogs, putting up 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. His athleticism, scoring, and playmaking ability cemented his status as a top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Anthony Edwards' first NBA contract

Indeed, Ant was selected first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. His rookie deal was a four-year $44.27 million contract. Edwards did not start off well in the league, with issues of consistency and efficiency in his scoring, as well as a notable lack of defense.

However, his fortunes would soon change as he became more accustomed to the league. Ant had a 42-point bomb in an unlikely win against the mighty Phoenix Suns, as well as another 42 in a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. His performance during the second half of the season was so good that he firmly thrust himself into the Rookie of the Year conversation.

While LaMelo Ball went on to win the award, Edwards still made a great account of himself after a rough patch to start his career. He ended the season with averages of 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

There was not much team success at first for Ant's Timberwolves, as they languished in the 13th spot of the Western Conference. Nevertheless, Edwards looked to improve on his rookie season, both individually and to help the team. The Timberwolves looked equipped to do so as well, with a promising roster and a weakened Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards has a breakout season

Edwards came to life in his sophomore season. There was no rough patch to start the season this time, as he and the Timberwolves threatened to stay in the top half of the West. Not even a month into the season, Ant managed to put up a new career-high 48 points against the Golden State Warriors. He wasn't done there, however.

He actually eclipsed this in a win against the San Antonio Spurs late in the 2021-22 season, putting up 49 points, six boards, and eight dimes. Along the way, he also became the youngest player to put up 10 triples in a single game in a 38-point performance against the Denver Nuggets.

Ant established himself as one of the league's most athletic and versatile scorers in 2021-22. He ended the campaign with improved stats of 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds. and 3.4 assists per game.

More importantly, he was the team's second-best player in a season in which they entered the NBA Playoffs for just the second time in 18 years. The Timberwolves finished as the seventh seed in the regular season and won a play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers to maintain their seeding.

In his third season, Edwards set career highs in per-game averages of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists as well as career bests in field-goal percentage (45.9) and 3-point percentage (36.9). The Wolves again reached the playoffs through a play-in victory but lost in the first round in five games to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards endorsements

FIRST LOOK at Anthony Edwards' first signature shoe with adidas. What's your first impression of these? 🏀

Anthony Edwards is certainly a character on and off the court. When playing, he is an athletic marvel capable of creating multiple highlights in a single game. He is also a charismatic and comedic character off the court. The 21-year-old has a very bright future in the league and looks to be one of the leaders of a Timberwolves team still looking to eclipse the Kevin Garnett years.

Plus, his personality should bring him plenty opportunities off the court, which will only help him build his wealth. One of the first endorsement deals he made was with adidas, which has even collaborated with Marvel to make an Ant-Man sneaker as a play on Edwards' nickname.

With this, were you stunned at all by Anthony Edwards' net worth in 2023?