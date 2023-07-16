Jermaine Franklin gave his prediction for the upcoming fight between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

Joshua and Whyte will face each other in a rematch set to take place at The O2 in London on Aug. 12. The winner will likely go on to face American knockout artist Deontay Wilder in December.

For most observers, this is likely to be Joshua as despite his recent struggles, many still view him as the more talented boxer. Not to mention, he already holds a knockout win over Whyte from their first meeting in Dec. 2015.

But who better to give their thoughts on the matchup than one who has faced both in Jermaine Franklin?

Franklin was Joshua's most recent opponent as he was outpointed by the Briton back in April. He was also outpointed by Whyte when they clashed in November last year.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And as far as the American is concerned, Joshua should come out on top.

“I see AJ winning only because I kind of got adjusted to Dillian’s style early, and it didn’t really change,” Franklin told Boxing Social. “He tried to change it a little bit but he kinda stayed the same. With Anthony, he’s just gonna use his jab a lot. If he can get Dillian to the point to where he’s got him kind of stagnant or he’s not doing a lot, the jab will win the fight easy.

“But, at the same time, Dillian does have a couple nice punches that he can throw. If he get in there he can do some damage, who knows how the fight may go. But I still think I got AJ coming out on points.”

We won't have to wait long to find out.