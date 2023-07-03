There appears to be major progress with the Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder fight.

According to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, the fight — tentatively planned for a Saudi Arabia mega card in December — is virtually agreed in principle.

“We're in a great place with them [Saudi],” Hearn told Boxing News. “We virtually have a deal agreed in principle subject to a few final discussions on stuff. They're staying. We're seeing them again on Monday.

“I think we're in a good place, but we want to fight on August 12th. It's important to his [Joshua] development and momentum that he does and that's still the plan.”

The update from Hearn comes right after Wilder himself recently stated that the Joshua fight was “definitely going down.”

Of course, nothing is official yet and being agreed in principle doesn't mean it's a sure thing, especially in boxing. However, all signs look promising as things stand and we could finally be seeing Joshua collide with Wilder before the end of the year.

As for the August 12 fight, it's no secret that Hearn and Joshua want one more fight before Wilder.

The original plan was for Joshua to have a rematch with Dillian Whyte in August only for the latter to decline as he only wanted a “simple” contract with no rematch clause.

However, according to Sky Sports, Whyte has now “signed and returned the request agreement” with an official announcement edging closer.

Anthony Joshua notably defeated Dillian Whyte via knockout in their first meeting back in Dec. 2015.