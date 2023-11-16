The new trailer for Anyone But You has just been released that features Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's 'bad idea.'

The rom-com features Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as Bea and Ben, who appear to be the perfect couple, according to Deadline.

Anyone But You Trailer

The trailer starts with the stars telling the audience to watch the trailer. It then cuts to the interior of an airplane where Bea and Ben are chatting about the wedding they're headed to. You can tell that the two of them obviously don't get along all that well, with many wisecracks back and forth.

“This girl's a disaster,” Ben says of Bea as the scene goes into moments pre-wedding.

From there, they plot a plan to act like they're together to help convince their crushes to like them. “She sees you with me; she wants what she can't have,” Bea states about a girl named Margaret, whom Ben likes. “There's no way we can convince anyone,” Ben replies.

Bea smacks Ben in the crotch and says, “Convincing enough?” He hunches over in pain.

Now, the Anyone But You preview takes us on the journey of when they're acting like they're together again. It includes meeting parents, the wedding scenes, and more.

The movie is directed by Will Gluck and is based on a story by Ilana Wolpert and a screenplay by Wolpert and Gluck.

Along with Sweeny and Powell, it stars Alexandra Shipp, gaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

Anyone But You has a release date only in theaters of December 22.