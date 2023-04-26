Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were the centers of romance rumors as a seemingly flirty video and comment made at CinemaCon took on a life of its own. However, those rumors are just that…rumors a source told TMZ. An insider told the gossip site that Sweeney is still engaged to Jonathan Davino and is not dating Powell who stars with her in the upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You.

The source told the tabloid that Sweeney and Davino are still living together and that they still are planning to get married. The pair started dating in 2018.

As for how the rumor started? Well, it was tied to a seemingly flirtatious video of Sweeney and Powell where fans suggested that their romance went beyond the big screen.

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell ✨ pic.twitter.com/KTUdRTgghD — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 23, 2023

In the video above you see Powell playfully dipping Sweeney in a dance. Fans immediately jumped in the comment section suggesting that the two have real life chemistry.

“Affair allegations? Oh real cinema is back,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve seen this happen before on film sets. It all starts out playful,” another fan chimed in posting screenshots of films of Mr. and Mrs. Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who were once married, and also a poster of Gigli which starred Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez who rekindled their romance and got married last year.

Another case where it seemed as if Powell and Sweeney were flirting was at CinemaCon Monday as they were promoting Anyone But You.

“We love seeing ourselves on the big screen,” Powell joked.

Sweeney replied, “Oh, please, Top Gun,” referring to his role in Top Gun: Maverick where he played opposite of Tom Cruise and Miles Teller last year.

“I love when she calls me that,” he said.

As for Powell, he’s been dating Gigi Paris who reportedly unfollowed the Euphoria actress on Monday (April 24). It has not yet been confirmed if Paris and Powell are still dating.