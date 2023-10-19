Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria actress, and Glen Powell, of Top Gun: Maverick, are old flames that became fake lovers for the Anyone but You trailer.

The new movie, directed by Will Gluck, follows classmates Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell). They briefly dated in college, and their relationship soured; however, they had to spend time together at an Australian wedding for a friend. With their respective exes attending the ceremony, Bea and Ben make a pact to pretend to be a couple again, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Anyone But You trailer

In the preview, Bea says, “Let's just tell everyone we're together.” Ben questionably responds, “What?”

Whether the plan will work, it looks like they'll learn quite a bit throughout. In one scene, they're happily holding hands but let go of each other once they're far from the wedding party. Also, Bea flinches when Ben grabs her shoulder, confusing Dermot Mulroney's character.

“There's no way we can convince anyone we actually like each other,” Ben states.

That said, Bea appears to be more optimistic. She says, “Trust me, we're at a wedding a million miles away from home. Who knows what could happen?”

The chemistry seems to work. For example, in the final scene of the preview, the Euphoria actress goes, in what appears to be a kiss, distracting Ben for enough time to hit him in the groin. He breaks down in pain, and she says, “Convincing enough?”

The movie is executive-produced by Sweeney and includes stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

Anyone but You vows to be in theaters on December 22nd.