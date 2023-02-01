Apex Legends Mobile is being sunset while Battlefield Mobile’s development will be cancelled in a “strategic decision” by EA.

Apex Legends Mobile falls short

The development update posted on the official EA blog revealed that Apex legends Mobile will be sunset in 90 days. Operations and support for the game will formally end at 4 PM PDT on May 1st, 2023.

“The content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of [Respawn’s] bar for quality, quantity, and cadence. It is for this reason, after months of working with our development partner, that we have made the mutual decision to sunset our mobile game. Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players,” read the blog post.

All real money in-app purchases have already been deactivated. Until its official end date, players are able to continue playing the full game.

Finally, EA assured that this decision is platform-specific and will not affect Apex Legends on PC and Consoles. “Our love for the Apex universe and our players remains unchanged. We look forward to exploring this universe, its characters, and its stories along with you. In the meantime, we appreciate your continued support and patience as we navigate these next steps.”

If its thriving esports scene can be taken as proof, the Apex Legends Global Series is scheduled for this coming weekend featuring the a $1,000,000 USD prize pool.

Battlefield Mobile

The development of the Battlefield title for mobile platforms has also been halted. “As the industry has evolved and our strategy to create a deeply connected Battlefield ecosystem has taken shape, we decided to pivot from the current direction to best deliver on our vision for the franchise and to meet the expectations of our players,” said EA. This follows after the

The developers of this title, Industrial Toys, is being closed down. EA initially acquired the company in July of 2018.

Battlefield 2042 will continue to be developed and supported, while other titles in the Battlefield line of games are in pre-production.