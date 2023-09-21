Capcom revealed the release date for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy today at the Tokyo Game Show today. The trilogy features all three games from the Ace Attorney Series, featurring the new titular character, Apollo. Overall, the game brings back the same experience but with new gameplay features, including an episode select feature. Let's find out more about the game's release date, gameplay, and story.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Release Date – January 25th, 2024

Apollo Justice, Ace Attorney Trilogy comes out on Thursday, January 25th, 2024, for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows (via Xbox Game Store) and PC (via Steam). The trilogy features three games:

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (2008)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies (2013)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice (2016)

Interestingly, the game marks the second trilogy for the series. The Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, originally released on mobile devices back in 2012, also featured three games. It later came out for the 3DS in 2014, and consoles in 2019. The three games in that Trilogy include:

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Justice For All

Trials and Tribulations

Overall, if you're looking to collect all Phoenix Wright games, this Trilogy offers great value with some other nice additions as well.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Gameplay

Much of the gameplay of the Apollo Justice Trilogy remains the same. In any Ace Attorney game, your usual goal is defending your clients by two means, investigation and trial. During investigations, you search for clues to build up your case and prep for trial. Some of the actions include finding and examinee items, talking to other characters, and visit different locations.

All the information gained can be used during the Trial Phase, where you listen to or cross-examine witnesses. Throughout the trial, you need to look for inconsistencies in the testimonies to strengthen your case while presenting the evidence to back you up. Your player has a “health” bar, which technically resembles the Judge's tolerance, or patience. The goal is to keep your health up by consistently providing evidence.

Apollo Justice added new features to the series, including a new Perceive System, which allowed you to find irregularities in the witnesses' movements. Overall, this gave the player more ways to discover inconsistencies in the testimonies. Additionally, Apollo Justice added a Crime Recreation Mode, which allowed players to explore a recreation of a crime scene.

The Trilogy adds even more gameplay features that expand upon the experience. The Select an Episode Feature lets you play any episode from any game you want. Additionally, you can select any chapter from any episode, too.

Furthermore, the Apollo Justice Trilogy adds a Story Mode Difficulty, making the game much easier for those who just want to experience the story.

The game also includes DLC Episodes and Costumes from Dual Destinies and Spirit of Justice:

Turnabout Reclaimed

Turnabout Time Traveler

The new Museum lets you explore different bonus features in the game. It includes several different features, such as the Orchestra Hall, where you listen to tracks from the games, including new orchestrated versions. Additionally, the Art Library lets you see concept art, while you unlock more by completing the games.

Lastly, the new Animation Studio lets you customize voices, backgrounds, to create little animations for fun. Overall, the same Apollo Justice Gameplay experience remains in the trilogy, but with a few new goodies.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Story

Overall, the entire trilogy features 17 cases. You have five from each game, and two of the bonus episodes.

In Apollo Justice, you play as the titular character, defending clients in court. Taking place seven years after Trials and Tribulations, Phoenix Wright has been stripped of his badge, but he takes Apollo on as an apprentice. Along with Phoenix's adopted daughter, Trucy, the two work together to solve more cases. While you continue to tackle more cases, the overarching story of Phoenix's ban subtly continues, but we'll let you discover that on your own.

Dual Destinies takes the Ace Attorney to a slightly darker tone. The justice system has entered an era of false charges, all in connection to Phoenix's disbarment. In this game, you control Phoenix, Apollo, and new attorney Athena Cykes. Together, the trio of lawyers plan to root out the corruption thats taking over the courtroom.

Spirit of Justice, splits the characters up. While Phoenix travels to the Kingdom of Khura'in to tackle a tough case, Apollo and Athena try to handle things on their own back at the Wright Agency. The story is split into two main sections that slowly intertwine over time, creating for a pretty interesting plot.

The Ace Attorney games are always known for their eccentric characters, many which return for the Trilogy. This includes attorneys like Miles Edgeworth, Klavier Gavin, and Simon Blackquill. Overall, the game intrigues you from both its story and its colorfust cast.

And that's everything we know about the upcoming Trilogy for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.