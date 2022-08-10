Arcade Paradise Release Date: Story, Trailer, Gameplay, & Details

Fulfill your dream of running your own arcade business. Find the Arcade Paradise release date, story, trailer, gameplay, and details here.

Arcade Paradise Release Date: August 11, 2022

Turn a run-down washing machine store into a bustling arcade machine business when Arcade Paradise arrives on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 on August 11, 2022. Not only is this game a sim management game, it’s also an arcade game collection.

Arcade Paradise Story

In Arcade Paradise, you play as 19-year-old college dropout Ashley. Your dad, who is technically Geraly because he’s voiced by Doug Cockle, tasks you to manage the day-to-day tasks of the family’s business – King Wash laundromat. As you work to earn cash to scrape by, you discover a back room that has a couple of humble arcade machines, fully playable. But it got you thinking – why are you managing a laundromat business when you can run a fully functioning arcade instead?

Arcade Paradise Gameplay

Arcade Paradise is both a business sim management game, a role-playing game, and an arcade game collection. Of course, the biggest component of the game is its sim management part, as you try to build a strong business out of the arcade machines you purchase. But the game starts off as a role-playing game as you take on chores like cleaning, flushing down toilets, and removing bubble gum from surfaces, as you manage the family’s King Wash laundromat business. But as soon as things turn around, you’d be managing a wholly different business. Turn the laundromat into a bustling arcade store, collecting pennies every after business day and using your earnings to buy even more cabinets. The best part – all 35 different arcade machines you can buy in the game are fully-playable. Each one even has its own gameplay, stories, missions, and high scores to set, making this title, essentially, a 36-in-one collection.