The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for a huge matchup against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers have been one of the best teams in the NBA lately but are now going to be tested heavily by the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded squad in front of a national TV audience. Before the 7:30 PM EST tip-off, there is a question to ask: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Celtics

As has been the case for weeks now, Embiid is listed as questionable with left foot soreness on the NBA injury report. He hasn’t missed a game since Jan. 21 and will most likely not sit out unless he feels something truly off with his foot. The big man is averaging a league-leading 33.4 points per game this season.

The Sixers know that this matchup with Boston means a lot. It’s a chance for them to secure a statement win over the top dogs in the Eastern Conference. Embiid undoubtedly knows this, so the likelihood that he plays (barring a setback in warmups) seems to be good. The Sixers will be eager to secure a win after their previous matchup vs. Boston ended in defeat.

Embiid is the only injury on the Sixers’ side while the Celtics are dealing with a few. Marcus Smart is out and Al Horford and Robert Williams III are listed as questionable. Jaylen Brown will return to action after missing Boston’s previous game.

So, when it comes to the question of if Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Celtics, it’s safe to say that the Sixers big man will play barring an unforseen setback.