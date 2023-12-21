No. 4 Arizona basketball avenged a loss to Purdue with a double-digit win over Nate Oats and Alabama Wednesday night at Footprint Center.

Arizona basketball went north to the Phoenix Suns' home arena, Footprint Center, to defeat Alabama Wednesday night, 87-74.

Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats improved to 9-1. The Wildcats fell last Saturday to then-No. 3 Purdue, 92-84, but looked like the dominant team they have been against the Crimson Tide.

“There’s no shame in losing to Purdue,” Lloyd said. “Obviously you wish there was one or two things that you could have done better or different, but that’s how it goes.”

The Wildcats went on a 14-0 second-half run that gave them a 64-54 lead with 8:18 left. They never looked back.

Arizona basketball had all five of its starters (center Oumar Ballo, Larsson, sophomore guard Kylan Boswell and senior guard Caleb Love) in double figures in scoring for the eighth time in 10 games.

Arizona was led by center and reigning Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year Oumar Ballo, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Along with Ballo, senior guard and former Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Pelle Larsson had 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks.

“He’s a physical force,” Lloyd said of Ballo. “He demands a lot of attention. He was physically able to battle (Purdue center) Zach Edey for most of that game, so when there’s no Zach Edey there’s a big O. He’s definitely an incredible force out there and he impacts the game on both ends of the floor. He rebounded really well today and changed a bunch of shots around the rim. His physical force and putting his body on guys in the paint just wears them out.”

The Wildcats also got important bench play from freshman KJ Lewis, who had nine points on 3-of-5 field-goal attempts, and sophomore Jaden Bradley with four points.

“KJ did it again,” Lloyd said. “He just impacts games. We’re out there and I don’t know the exact time and score, but we have a freshman who’s going down the lane and making tough, contested layups in traffic. It’s really special. His shot’s been right on. All of his looks have been good. I’m super proud of him and super proud of (Bradley) and they’re winners.”

Arizona is 9-1 and has a very important game against No. 15 FAU, which advanced to last year's Final Four, Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“For us to bounce back today was great and we have a great opportunity against a really good FAU team this weekend to wrap up our non-conference,” Lloyd said.