Tommy Lloyd was not expecting that performance.

The Arizona basketball team continued Pac-12 Conference play with a home game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night. Much to the surprise of Tommy Lloyd and company, the Wildcats exploded with a 97-50 blowout win over the Buffs.

After the game, Lloyd got honest about the performance of his team (h/t Brian Pedersen).

“Well, I didn't expect that.”

What was even more surprising was the way the Arizona basketball team played, especially after a 10-82 loss to Stanford on New Year's Eve. But, the Wildcats bounced back in a big way in a complete team effort on Thursday night in the desert, and Lloyd is just happy they are on the other side of the blowout this time (h/t Aidan Wohl of Rivals.com).

“We were on the other side of that a few days ago and today we flipped it.”

The Arizona basketball team has been back and forth recently, losing to top-5 Purdue before defeating Alabama, then falling to Florida Atlantic by one point in a top-15 showdown before walking all over Cal. Then, they lost to Stanford in a surprising outcome and obliterated Colorado, so it has been full of inconsistencies for the Wildcats early on.

Lloyd also added he was “happy for the guys” after they got back in the win column, although the Buffs were without Cody Williams and Tristan da Silva due to injuries. Still, it was a huge win after the shocking loss to Stanford, and the Arizona basketball team will face Utah at home on Saturday before having an entire week off.