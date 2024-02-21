Tommy Lloyd is focused on Washington State.

The Arizona basketball program officially locked in head coach Tommy Lloyd with a new contract extension earlier in the week. With Arizona on top of the Pac-12 Conference and looking for another top team in college basketball, it was a well-deserved extension for Lloyd.

However, Lloyd isn't thinking about that, instead, he is only focused on the top-25 showdown with Washington State on Thursday, per Brain Pedersen of AZ Desert Storm.

”I don't coach for a contract, I coach for Thursday's game.”

The Arizona basketball team faces No. 21 Washington State at home on Thursday night in a massive game. The Cougars have been one of the biggest surprises of the year, rocking a 20-6 record with quality victories over Utah and Colorado. Washington State also won the previous matchup against Arizona on January 13, notching a 73-70 home victory.

The Wildcats are half a game ahead of Washington State in the Pac-12 Conference standings, so a win would give them a more comfortable lead. a Cougars win would give them the lead in the conference, so this is an important game for Tommy Lloyd and his program.

The Arizona basketball team climbed up to No. 4 in the latest top 25 rankings and they enter Thursday with six straight wins and eight wins in the last nine games, with the one loss coming on the rod against Oregon State.

Washington State enters with seven straight wins and 10 of the last 11, so two of the hottest teams in the entire country face off in Arizona on Thursday night.