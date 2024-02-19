Tommy Lloyd gets a huge extension.

The Arizona men's basketball program is on a crash course for another Pac-12 Conference title and a good seed in the NCAA Tournament. On Monday, Arizona agreed to a huge contract extension with head coach Tommy Lloyd to keep him in town until 2029, per Jason Scheer.

‘The University of Arizona and men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd have agreed on a five-year contract extension that will keep Lloyd in Tucson until at least 2029, pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents…The five-year agreement includes total compensation of $5,250,000 in year one escalating to $6,000,000 in year five. Total compensation includes base salary and additional duties pay plus annual funding from agreements with Nike and Learfield.'

Arizona also named a new athletic director earlier in the day, and shortly after, Lloyd gets a huge new contract.

The Arizona basketball team is 20-5 and 11-3 in Pac-12 Conference play in its final year before moving to the Big 12 Conference. However, they are just half a game ahead of Washington State for the top spot in the Pac-12, so things are tightening up.

Lloyd and his team went viral after a stunning loss to Princeton in a historic upset in last year's NCAA Tournament. However, adding transfers such as Caleb Love and Keshad Johnson have paid huge dividends for the Arizona basketball program.

Arizona has been a hot topic of conversation in the athletics realm after Jedd Fisch left the football program to become head coach at Washington. But, the good news for the basketball program is that Lloyd should be in town until 2029.