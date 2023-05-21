The Arizona Wildcats basketball team doubled down on an excellent start to Head Coach Tommy Lloyd’s tenure in Tucson with a 28-7 record last season, which ended with a first round loss at the hands of the Princeton Tigers.

Lloyd’s team went ice cold from the field in the final 4:42 of the game, highlighting the need for more scoring heading into the 2023-2024 season. On Saturday, Arizona scored a major win in the transfer portal, landing Keshad Johnson, the San Diego State Aztecs’ leading scorer in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game.

Johnson, a 6-foot-7, 225 pound junior forward, scored 14 points in the title game and averaged 7.7 per game for the Aztecs. He will join an Arizona Wildcats roster team that is still smarting from the loss of guard Kerr Kriisa to the transfer portal a little less than a month ago.

The former Aztecs forward played in all 39 games for Head Coach Brian Dutcher’s team last season, bringing in five rebounds per game and shooting 53.2% from the field while leading his team to a 32-7 overall record.

The Arizona basketball program beat out Kentucky, Texas Tech, USC, and Oklahoma for the forward’s services.

Arizona is expected to return a talented roster for next season including Swedish guard Pelle Larsson , who averaged nearly ten points per game and shot over 47 percent from the field.