The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team has been trying to forget the ugly loss to 15-seed Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats saw multiple players leave in the transfer portal and for the NBA. However, one player that has decided to return is Pelle Larsson, who posted a picture on his Instagram page in an exciting announcement for Arizona fans.

Pelle Larsson confirms he'll be back with Arizona next season in his own way… pic.twitter.com/zUfbPxjqVt — Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) May 16, 2023

Larsson had enrolled in the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility but is coming back to the desert for one more year. Larsson began his career at Utah before spending the last two seasons with Arizona. He started 18 games for Arizona, averaging 9.9 points with 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a key part of the rotation.

He went viral following the crushing loss to Princeton after he put his hand in the camera and didn’t want any part of the media. After a historic upset, you can’t blame him, and surely he wants to erase that feeling.

Kerr Kriisa was another major loss for Arizona, and he ended up transferring to West Virginia. So, Larsson’s return is terrific news for Tommy Lloyd as they try to make another run and this time get out of the first round of the Big Dance.

Pelle Larsson started more than half of the games last season, and with quite a few changes to the Arizona roster, he will likely have an even bigger role in the 2023-2024 season. All in all, Arizona fans should be thrilled with his decision to return for one more run.