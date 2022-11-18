Published November 18, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

As part of the NFL International Series, the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will face each other in Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on a Monday Night Football showdown. This means it is time for some Arizona Cardinals Week 11 bold predictions.

Arizona has a 4-6 record and is currently third in the NFC West. The team is coming off an important road 27-17 victory against the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals played without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown as both were recovering from injuries.

San Francisco is 5-4 and second in their division. Following their bye week, the Niners returned with a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

With playoff aspirations on the line, this division clash could bring many surprises. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Cardinals as they face the 49ers in Week 11.

3. Arizona forces at least two fumbles

As the record shows, the Cardinals are having a down year. With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the team has yet to win back-to-back games this season. One of the reasons for Arizona’s current situation is its defensive efforts.

The Cardinals allow quarterbacks to complete 68.5% of their passes, the third-worst mark in the league. Their 17 allowed passing touchdowns place them in the bottom five in the NFL. Additionally, they have only recorded 19 sacks, ranking in the bottom 10 in that category.

Monday’s matchup should be another tough one for Arizona’s defense. San Francisco’s offensive line has only allowed 18 sacks so far this season, one of the best marks in the league. The six thrown picks are good for No. 7 this season.

However, there is one defensive aspect that Arizona could capitalize on. The Cardinals have forced 10 fumbles across their first 10 games, making them the fifth-best team in the league in that area. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons leads the way with two. On the other hand, the Niners’ offense has seven fumbles, the second-worst in 2022.

Because of that, fumbles could be a deciding factor. The bold prediction is that Arizona’s defense will force at least two fumbles on Monday, making San Francisco’s life a bit tougher.

2. Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown all play and have a solid day

Another reason for Arizona’s poor first half of the season was the absence of its stars for some time. Five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins missed the first six weeks due to a suspension for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. Recently, he missed practice on Thursday with a hamstring issue.

Kyler Murray has been battling a hamstring injury, which caused him to sit out of the Rams contest. He is considered “day-to-day” by head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Additionally, backup quarterback Colt McCoy has a knee problem, limiting his practice time.

Most notably, the team’s biggest acquisition for the 2022 season, Marquise Brown suffered a fractured foot and was placed on injured reserve. He missed Arizona’s last four games. He was activated from IR earlier this week.

Since this is a division matchup with serious playoff implications, Kingsbury probably needs his best players to suit up. Even with limited practice this week, Murray and Hopkins still are key pieces for this offense. Also, adding Brown to the mix could be what they were missing. Brown and Hopkins have yet to play together this season.

Expect all three to play, although it would not be a surprise if the wideout duo does not get as many snaps as usual. Still, the trio can certainly have a solid day, which can include multiple touchdowns.

1. The Cardinals keep it a one-possession game for most of the night

Even though it is a division contest in a neutral site, many consider San Francisco as the clear favorite. According to FanDuel, the 49ers have a spread of -8.5, which is the second-largest of Week 11.

But even with six losses, Arizona has kept it close in most cases. In five instances, the team lost by 10 or fewer points. San Francisco also has a history of close games in 2022. Two of its losses were by nine or fewer points, including a one-point defeat to the Denver Broncos, the first game after Trey Lance’s season-ending injury.

While it might be difficult to put up an upset, the Cardinals have a real shot. All things considered, the bold prediction is that Arizona will make it a close game for most of the night, with no team opening a two-possession lead until the final quarter.

Should the Cardinals do this, they might come out with a crucial division victory and start their comeback in 2022 in pursuit of a playoff bid.