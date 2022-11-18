Published November 18, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The struggling Arizona Cardinals and their fans got some good news Thursday with the presence of Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown at the team’s practice session.

Murray has been battling a hamstring injury and it did not appear to be a hopeful situation earlier in the week when head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that the quarterback was “day to day.” The fact that Murray was able to go in practice has to be something of a relief, especially considering that backup Colt McCoy has a knee issue of his own.

Brown has been out of action for the last 4 games because of a foot injury, and his addition to the lineup would be a big upgrade for the Arizona offense. If he is not limited by the team’s training staff in the number of snaps he can take in the game, he should be an excellent fantasy option

The Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup. The Cardinals are 4-6 and 2 games behind the 1st place Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. If the Cardinals can come up with the win against their division rivals, they can get back in the race for the division title.

The Cardinals are coming off a much-needed 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals have yet to win 2 games in a row at any point this season.

Kyler Murray has completed 240 of 360 passes for 2,168 yards with 12 TD passes and 6 interceptions. He has also rushed for 359 yards and 2 TDs. Brown has caught a team-high 43 passes for 485 yards and 3 TDs.