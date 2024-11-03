The Arizona Cardinals are having a strange start to the 2024 NFL season. Arizona has delivered some truly heroic efforts during the first half of the season, but they have also no-showed in a number of games. It must be tough to be a Cardinals fan right now, because you simply do not know which version of your team will show up in any given game.

Despite the turbulent start to the season, the Cardinals are right in the thick of the NFC West division race. Barely anything separates the Cardinals from the rest of their division rivals, which means that every game will matter over the next several weeks.

Next up for the Cardinals is a Week 9 matchup against the Bears. Chicago has also had an up-and-down season so far, but those seem mostly to be because of Caleb Williams' growing pains. They present a dangerous opponent for Arizona.

Will the impressive version of the Cardinals show up on Sunday? Or will the Cardinals fall below .500 with a crushing defeat?

Below are three bold Cardinals predictions ahead of their important Week 9 matchup with the Bears.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Kyler Murray gashes the Bears' defense with a career performance

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been having an excellent start to the season. Murray is on pace to have his most efficient season passing the ball of his career. He has 1,638 passing yards for 11 touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season.

Murray is also a dangerous runner, and he will burn opposing defenses on the ground if they aren't careful.

His ability to extend plays can make life incredibly difficult for opposing defenses. Chicago has a traditionally sound defense and I believe that Murray's ability to extend plays and gain rushing yards on broken plays will be a huge asset.

Cardinals fans should be excited to see Murray play against the Bears' defense in particular. One thing that the Bears seem to lack in their front seven is pure speed. That is something that Kyler Murray can definitely exploit.

My prediction: Kyler Murray will use his mobility to have a strong performance against the Bears, particularly in out-of-structure plays. He will compile more than 350 all-purpose yards against Chicago and lead Arizona to one of its best offensive performances of the season.

Chicago limits James Conner on the ground, but he catches a TD pass

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the traditional running game has not been a huge area of success in 2024. This trend could continue on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears have one of the more fearsome defenses in the NFL. It has been that way for the entirety of the Matt Eberflus era. Chicago has truly gone back to its historic roots as a defensive-first football team.

This could present a number of problems for the Cardinals. I see the running game, specifically RB James Conner, being the main area where Arizona will not have much success against Chicago. The Bears' front seven is their greatest strength on defense and they should have an easy time stopping the Cardinals' pedestrian run-blocking offensive line. This is a problem because James Conner can be the heartbeat of the team on offense when operating at full power.

However, that does not mean that James Conner will be useless for the Cardinals.

My prediction: I expect the Cardinals to use James Conner frequently in the short passing game against the Bears. Conner will haul in at least one touchdown reception.

Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. has best game of season against the Bears

Rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the most important players on the Cardinals. He has been somewhat streaky during the first half of the NFL season. Sometimes he shows up big with a monster game, other times he completely disappears. The Cardinals are much better when Marvin Harrison Jr. is playing at full strength.

Arizona needs Murray, Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride playing at their best if they want to consistently win.

However, they can also win when one of these players decides to take over a game and dictate coverages. I believe Marvin Harrison Jr. has the potential to be that player in this game.

My prediction: Marvin Harrison Jr. will have the best game of his young career on Sunday against the Bears. Harrison Jr.'s current personal best is his Week 2 breakout game where he had four receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. I believe Harrison Jr. will exceed all three of those statistics against the Bears.