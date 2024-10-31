ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Bears head to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bears-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Cardinals Odds

Chicago Bears: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears play great defense. They had a heartbreaking loss against the Washington Commanders on a last second hail mary. However, they allowed just 18 points in the loss. With that, the Bears have allowed less than 20 points in six of their seven games. Their worst defensive game was allowing 21 points to the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago should be able to continue their solid defensive play on Sunday.

In the passing game, the Bears have allowed the least amount of passing touchdowns, and opposing quarterbacks have the lowest passer rating against them. Jaylon Johnson is a big part of this as he is one of the best corner backs in the game. Chicago should also have Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon back for the game on Sunday. If their secondary is healthy, the Bears will be able to win this game.

The Bears had a rough offensive game in the loss last week. Heading into their bye week, though, Chicago seemed to have turned a corner. When their offense is on, they are one of the better playmaking teams in the NFL. Heading into the Commanders game, the Bears had two straight weeks of 30+ points. If Caleb Williams can play well, and get some more people involved, the Bears will win.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is playing some good football. They have won three of their last four games. Kyler Murray has been at his best in those games. Murray has thrown for five touchdowns and 215.3 yards per game. Along with that, Murray has been sacked just one time. Murray has added two rushing touchdowns, as well. The Bears really struggled against Jayden Daniels, and Anthony Richardson this season – both rushing quarterbacks. Murray has a chance to have a great game on Sunday.

Arizona has to be solid on defense in this game. In their wins this season, the Cardinals have allowed 18.8 points per game. The Bears, besides two of their wins, are not a great offensive team. The Bears average the sixth-fewest yards per game, and the fifth-fewest passing yards. If the Bears continue to struggle on offense, the Cardinals are going to win this game.

One thing the Bears have really struggled with this year is the offensive line play. Caleb Williams have been sacked 22 times, which is sixth-most in the NFL. Their offensive line struggles to pick up blitzes, and they do not hold their blocks for too long. The Cardinals will be able to get in the backfield, they just have to make their tackles.

Final Bears-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams are playing well, but I think the Bears defense will be the difference maker. I am going to take the Bears to win this game straight up on Sunday.

Final Bears-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Bears ML (+104)