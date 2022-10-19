Kliff Kingsbury gives hopeful update on Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown

When the Arizona Cardinals announced that Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season with a “potentially season-ending foot injury,” it bummed out more than a few fans in the Desert, let alone those who happen to have the OU product on their fantasy football teams.

Sure, the Cards swiftly attempted to right the ship and compensate for the loss of Brown with the addition of Robbie Anderson, the former Carolina Panthers pass-catcher who went from being sent to the locker room to being sent across the country with his bag in less than 24 hours, but the speedy Temple product isn’t a one-for-one clone who will make fans forget about “Hollywood” any time soon.

Fortunately, fans may not have to wait as long as they initially assumed to see the one-time Baltimore Raven on the field once more; that’s right, according to Adam Schefter, Kliff Kingsbury told reporters at his Wednesday media availability session that Brown is very much out indefinitely, but opened the door for him to return sooner than expected.

“Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury told reporters today that WR Marquise Brown is out indefinitely, but it will be at least one month,” Schefter tweeted.



Oh snap, does that mean what fans think it means? If the Cardinals are able to put together a string of wins and remain very much in the hunt for the playoffs come December, could fans see Brown, Anderson, and DeAndre Hopkins all lining up to catch passes from Kyler Murray in Kingsbury’s Air Raid offensive scheme? That, Arizona Cardinals fans, would be a pre-Christmas miracle.