Arizona football suffers another blow, as RB Jonah Coleman enters portal

As if it wasn't bad enough to see their head coach leave for a longtime conference rival, Arizona football fans must now prepare to also bid farewell to a key player. Running back Jonah Coleman is entering the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

“I love you Tucson forever,” Coleman posted on X along with a heart emoji, minutes after the news broke. The former three-star recruit, who maintains three years of eligibility, totaled 871 rushing yards on a dominant 6.8 yards per carry and five touchdowns in 2023. He should be a sought-after commodity this offseason.



Roster changes were obviously expected following the departure of Jedd Fisch, who signed on to become the new head coach of Washington on Sunday. Multiple talents will presumably follow Coleman out the door, as is the case when a potentially program-altering decision is made.

i love you tucson forever ❤️ — Jonah Coleman (@jonahcoleman8) January 15, 2024

After initial growing pains in the two years prior, Fisch led the Wildcats to their first 10-win season since 2014. Although the team is headed for a major move to the Big 12 Conference ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, the future was looking quite bright.

There is still cause for hope, but with more players possibly diving into the portal, including breakout quarterback Noah Fifita, these are undoubtedly stressful times in Arizona. This is the unfortunate side of college sports, one that obviously doesn't command the attention that recruiting violations or program scandals do.

Still, these athletes have been thrust into unexpected turbulence. Arizona football must brace itself for more tough goodbyes. A new era is dawning in Tucson, just as fans were getting used to this promising one.