On Sunday, Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham apologized for comments about the team’s kicking game following their recent loss to Cincinnati. In a moment of frustration, Dillingham’s post-game remarks centered around the team's kicking struggles, specifically targeting the performance of their kicker, which he later regretted.

“I would like to apologize in my postgame press conference I talked about our kicking game like I do offense / defense. However, the kicking game is always directed at one player. I should not have done that and I apologize. This team’s losses will always 100% fall on myself. #SunDevil4LIFE,” Dillingham expressed on X, acknowledging the undue pressure his comments could place on an individual player.

The apology stems from a more significant issue highlighted during the Sun Devils' 24-14 defeat where the kicking game became a significant point of contention. In his initial frustration, Dillingham announced open tryouts for the kicker position in an unconventional move, suggesting the situation's urgency.

“So if you can kick and you're at Arizona State, email me. We're going to have kicking tryouts on Monday. So bring it on kicking tryouts on Monday let's go… I'm dead serious,” he stated in a video after the game.

Arizona State football falls to Cincinnati Bearcats

Sophomore kicker Ian Hersey, who was at the center of the critique, struggled during the game, missing two crucial field goals. Despite this, he successfully converted two extra points. Dillingham reflected on the need to support Hersey better, emphasizing the role of the coaching staff in preparing players. “He was kicking good pregame. So I felt good about it. But you know, it is what it is. We gotta do a better job getting him in a better mental state to kick,” Dillingham commented, furthering his commitment to player development.

The public call for tryouts and the subsequent apology highlight the pressures within competitive college sports, especially in high-stakes environments. Many online are viewing this call as unprofessional. However, Dillingham's follow-up remarks were an attempt to refocus the narrative on collective responsibility and coaching accountability rather than individual player performance.

This episode is a pivotal moment for Arizona State as they navigate the remainder of the season with a 5-2 record, facing upcoming challenges that will test their resilience and adaptability. The Sun Devils are set to meet Oklahoma State next, a game that presents an opportunity for redemption and perhaps a chance for Hersey to regain confidence should he remain in his role.

Dillingham’s public apology and pledge to shoulder the blame demonstrate a leadership approach that acknowledges the impact of his words, aiming to foster a supportive environment as the team looks to bounce back from recent setbacks.