The Arizona State football program has had a sound start to the 2024 season; however, they faced a steep challenge against Cincinnati on Saturday. The Sun Devils fell 24-14 after a tough offensive day. Moreover, head coach Kenny Dillingham highlighted Cincinnati's struggles kicking the ball with a strong message.

Dillingham expressed his discontent with Arizona State's kicking and extended an intriguing offer during Saturday's post-game press conference:

“You can be aggressive, but just because you convert doesn't guarantee that you make it one possession. So you hope that you can make a kick. But our kicking game is atrocious. So if you can kick and you're at Arizona State, email me. We're going to have kicking tryouts on Monday. So bring it on kicking tryouts on Monday let's go… I'm dead serious. We're going to put it out on social. We're going to have a kicking tryout on Monday. We gotta find somebody who can make a field goal,” Dillingham said in an X (formerly Twitter) video provided by Justin LaCertoso.

Sophomore Arizona State kicker Ian Hersey did not have his best showing on Saturday. He made both of his extra points but went 0-for-2 on field goals. Kenny Dillingham further expanded on Hersey's performance.

“[Hersey] hadn't had a kick this game. He was kicking good pregame. So I felt good about it. But you know, it is what it is. We gotta do a better job getting him in a better mental state to kick. But at the same token, I gotta do a job, and I gotta get guys on the field that can perform in those situations as well. We'll go to work and get better and have a tryout and see if somebody's good enough, and if somebody's not then you know what, status quo. Keep going to work. If somebody else. Then we'll add them to the team in rock ‘n roll from there,” Dillingham added.

Hersey had not made a field goal in a game since Sep. 21. Hopefully he can overcome his slump as the Sun Devils look for answers.

The Arizona State football squad's record worsened to 5-2 with their loss to Cincinnati. The Sun Devils still have plenty of chances to get wins and climb the Big 12 conference.

Arizona State will take on its next matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Nov. 2. Oklahoma State is 0-4 in conference play, but the Sun Devils will need to stay alert to get the win.