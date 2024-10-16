Another Big-12 football matchup will open the Week 8 slate, with Arizona State football and Cincinnati football facing off against each other. For the Sun Devils, they received some bad news about quarterback Sam Leavitt. He is ruled out of Saturday's game due to a rib injury, according to Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source. The freshman quarterback sustained a rib injury against the No. 16 Utah Utes in Week 7's 27-19 win. Leavitt played through the game after leaving momentarily in the second quarter.

The former Michigan State transfer threw 11-for-18 with 154 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the win. The Utah defense made life difficult for Leavitt, as he couldn't use his legs to get in space. Also, playing through a rib injury isn't easy, especially against a stout defense like that. Regardless, Leavitt is taking a much-needed breather after one of the most competitive games in the season.

Jeff Sims could fill in nicely for Arizona State football, and Sam Leavitt

Sims will make his first start with the Sun Devils on Saturday. He has 4,759 passing yards and 1,372 rushing yards between Georgia Tech and Nebraska over his five-year collegiate career. Despite making his first start, Sims has gotten some action under center with Arizona State this season.

Sims hit one of two passes for 13 yards with one carry for a two-yard touchdown while Leavitt was down. The former Nebraska quarterback was also present in the dominant season-opening win over Wyoming. He had three rushes for 15 yards without a pass attempt.

The Cincinnati defense allows 164.8 rushing yards per game for an average of 4.9 yards per carry. Arizona State rushers have averaged 4.9 yards per carry and 211.2 yards per game. The game script should revolve heavily around the game. After all, running back Cameron Skattebo has gashed running defense this season. Still, Sims could be in for a big day on the ground or even through the air.

Arizona State football will look to secure their third conference win on Saturday.