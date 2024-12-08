Arizona State football rode the powerful legs and brute force of Cam Skattebo Saturday. Skattebo rumbled to 170 rushing yards, plus 38 through the air, and scored three times to spearhead the 45-19 rout of Iowa State for the Big 12 title. Now, the College Football Playoff bound RB is demanding respect by firing off a blunt message to the NFL — amid the Ashton Jeanty buzz.

The Boise State running back gashed UNLV for the Mountain West Conference title to cement one last case for the Heisman Trophy Friday. Skattebo, however, playfully did the Heisman pose for each of his touchdowns inside AT&T Stadium.

Jeanty isn't just fueling Heisman hype. He's got NFL fans believing he'll be the first RB taken. However, the ASU RB Skattebo shared the reason behind his touchdown celebrations via The Athletic's Chris Vannini postgame.

“Nobody respects the fact that I’m the best running back in the country. I’m going to stand on that,” Skattebo began.

He then sent one last message directed to league offices.

“Whatever NFL team takes me is going to get a gem,” Skattebo said.

Cam Skattebo proves leap to Arizona State was worth it

The 5-foot-11, 216-pound back just two years ago witnessed another set of playoffs: The Football Championship Subdivision one.

The Rio Linda, California native flew under the radar recruiting wise. His only scholarship offers? William and Mary, then local school Sacramento State. He became beloved at the latter school. Skattebo compiled 1,372 yards and seven touchdowns for a Hornets team that cracked the FCS top 10 in 2022.

He took the leap of faith in jumping from Sacramento State to the power conference realm by landing at ASU after the 2022 season. Now, he's soon leaving Tempe as one of the integral reasons behind the Sun Devils' turnaround.

Skattebo instantly impacted ASU and head coach Kenny Dillingham's offense. He blew through defenses with 783 yards and nine touchdowns. ASU turned him further loose in its Big 12 debut. Skattebo heads into the postseason carrying 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns with him.

There's more for the new beloved Sun Devil. He delivered a new career-high in receiving yardage at 468 and added two touchdowns via the pass.

If there's a major argument for Skattebo's NFL Draft status compared to Jeanty, it's who he piled 100 yards against. Jeanty rushed for 100 yards or more every game — but faced just one power conference foe and top five team in Oregon. Skattebo's seven different 100-yard to near 300-yard outings were all against teams hailing from the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference. That 262-yard performance came against Mississippi State, by the way.

Skattebo walked out of Arlington carrying a Big 12 title belt and earning a new conference championship. But he's let it be known he wants another title — the best RB of the 2025 NFL Draft class.