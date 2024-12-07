And that is why you play the games. Arizona State football was picked to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason poll, but after enduring turmoil earlier in the season, the Sun Devils are conference champions. They left little doubt of their superiority on Saturday in AT&T Stadium, destroying the Iowa State Cyclones, 45-19, to win the league and earn a slot in the College Football Playoff.

Star running back Cam Skattebo carved up the defense for 208 yards from scrimmage (170 rushing) and three touchdowns, solidifying a campaign that is both spectacular and a bit underrated (broke out the Heisman pose and later called himself “best running back in the country”). Quarterback Sam Leavitt had a big afternoon himself, completing 12 of his 17 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns. He added a score with his legs, too.

This title could not have been won without the defense, however, as it forced three turnovers and prevented Iowa State from gaining momentum after the first quarter. Arizona State's emphatic victory should give its future CFP opponent plenty to ponder.

But the scouting and predicting can wait until Sunday. The program's amazing accomplishment deserves to be properly appreciated before it moves onto this exciting next stage of the season. Fans are doing their part to acknowledge the monumental turnaround that head coach Kenny Dillingham has helped engineer in 2024.

Arizona State football gets their flowers for improbable title win

“Honestly though, congrats to Arizona State,” @TobiMack posted on X after the game. “16th to 1st must feel *amazing*. I honestly felt like they had the greatest chance for the Big12 to be competitive in the playoff, and today only solidified that. Now go make the rest of those playoff teams respect the Big 12.”

There was initially little hope surrounding the Sun Devils' 2024 season, as they braced themselves for a new home after residing in the Pac-12 Conference for more than 40 years. There was some turbulence, with Dillingham publicly calling out his kicker after a stinging loss to Cincinnati, but the squad came together and is now in the midst of a six-game winning streak. In a sport that could sometimes become too predictable, Arizona State football is bringing the spice America did not know it needed.

“Arizona State had a 0.5% chance to reach the College Football Playoffs in Week 9,” Sporting News posted. “They just won the Big 12 Championship.” Others elevated the campaign to even greater heights. “This might be the best Arizona State team of all time,” beat reporter Anthony Totri said.

The program will be determined to make sure that those words become indisputable when the College Football Playoff begins. With this convincing win, the Sun Devils could have just earned themselves a bye week. Though, based on how this group responds to being underestimated, it might be better if they don't.