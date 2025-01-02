Even in a loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl, Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo put on a legendary performance.

With Arizona State trailing 24-8 in the fourth quarter, Skattebo came alive. First, he threw a touchdown on fourth down to cut the deficit to just one score at 24-16, and then he reeled in a long reception and finished off the drive with a rushing touchdown at the goal line. Skattebo punched in the two-point conversion, and Arizona State was in business. He also scored Arizona State's touchdown in the first overtime to give the Sun Devils a brief lead.

The star Arizona State running back's incredible performance helped him make some Peach Bowl history. After the game, Skattebo was presented with the game's offensive MVP award at his postgame press conference, which marks the first time that the trophy has gone to a losing player in the game's history.

Expand Tweet

In total, Skattebo's numbers were astonishing. He completed his only pass for a 42-yard touchdown and had eight catches for 99 yards to lead Arizona State. On the ground, he was his usual workhorse self, running for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

If Arizona State could have pulled off the upset and completed the improbable comeback, Skattebo's performance would have gone down as one of the greatest in the history of the College Football Playoff instead of a valiant, heroic effort in a loss by David against Goliath.

This award will put Skattebo in the record books as a legend of this college football season and this Peach Bowl, an honor that is well-deserved based on the performance he had today. Even with Arizona State playing without star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson due to injury, Skattebo took over in all three phases of the offense to keep the Sun Devils in it.

Now, Skattebo will turn his attention to preparing for the NFL Draft after a stellar season that saw him carry Arizona State to the College Football Playoff and earn serious consideration in the Heisman Trophy race, where he finished fifth. Many scouts will be enthralled by Skattebo's versatility and his heart, so he will certainly have some suitors when the draft comes around in April.