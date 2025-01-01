Arizona State football running back Cam Skattebo unleashed everything he had on Texas. To the point he even threw up in giving it his all.

Skattebo vomited during the 2025 Peach Bowl. Trainers and team doctors later attended to the star back. Arizona State fans watched an exhausted running back trying to catch his wind.

Why did Skattebo lose whatever he drank or ate? He revealed the reason after taking the 39-31 double overtime loss, per Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports.

“Had too much water, and it was sloshing around,” Skattebo revealed.

Did Skattebo feel uncomfortable losing his water?

“Threw up and I felt better,” Skattebo said.

And as his head coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters afterwards, Skattebo went the “puke and rally” route.

Sure enough, Skattebo's vomit rallied the Sun Devils.

Cam Skattebo sparks Arizona State run after throwing up

Skattebo never checked out of the game. He sparked the Sun Devils' rally during the fourth quarter.

The 1,500-yard RB even ignited the Sun Devils without needing his powerful legs and running ability. Skattebo turned to his arm, throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass to slice the Texas lead to 24-16.

Skattebo continued to will his way into the end zone. The Sacramento State transfer powered past the goal line twice — both for two yards including the two-point conversion try. Skattebo's determination helped force overtime by tying the game 24-24. Skattebo even drew a rave review from one NFL scout during the game.

The 5-foot-11, 218-pounder started overtime by turning to the violent running that's made him a folk hero at ASU. He plowed though Texas on a three-yard score to lift the ASU lead to 31-24. However, that score became the last time ASU scored.

Skattebo ends a brilliant collegiate career with 143 rushing yards on 30 carries. He became one yard shy of a 100-yard receiving day too. Texas watched Skattebo gash the Longhorns defense for 242 total yards. But Skattebo raised his play the moment he had to get rid of his sloshing water.