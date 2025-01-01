The College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl did not disappoint. Texas was able to advance to the semis after a thrilling victory over the Arizona State football team, but they got everything from the Sun Devils. We knew that if Arizona State was going to win this game, they were going to need a big game from running back Cam Skattebo, and wow, he did not disappoint.

Cam Skattebo has been one of the best players in college football all year, but a lot of people wondered how he would fare against this talented Texas defense. Well, Skattebo answered the call and was really the only reason why the Sun Devils had a chance in this one.

The Arizona State football team trailed 24-8 in the fourth quarter and they were struggling to get points on the board, but that's when Skattebo took over the game.

First, Skattebo kept the game alive for Arizona State as he threw a long touchdown pass on a fourth down. The Sun Devils converted the two-point conversion, and that made it a one-score game.

After that drive, the Arizona State defense did their job as they came up with a big interception to get the ball back to Skattebo and the offense. Skattebo then immediately made a big play as he caught a deep ball, and the Sun Devils were knocking on the door.

Skattebo ended up punching it in for six on that drive and he got in for the two-point conversion. After Texas missed two late field goals, the game went into overtime.

Cam Skattebo continued to do his job in OT as he scored a touchdown to put Arizona State up 31-24. The Sun Devils then got Texas into a fourth and long situation and a stop would've won the game, but the Longhorns scored a touchdown on the play to force double OT. Texas ended up winning in double OT.

The Longhorns bested Skattebo and the Sun Devils, but the performance from the star RB was still legendary. He led the team in rushing and receiving, and he threw a touchdown pass. Skattebo was doing everything.

Skattebo finished the game 1/1 through the air for 42 yards and one touchdown. He also had 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns and eight receptions for 99 yards. You don't see a stat line like that very often, and college football fans around the country were raving over the performance.

Should Cam Skattebo have won the Heisman?

“Skattebo for Heisman Recount the votes,” One fan said.

Arizona State fans obviously wanted the win, but what a year it was for Skattebo and the Sun Devils.

“As an ASU alum & lifelong fan, I was hyped this year! Winning the conference was amazing,” One fan said. “Honestly, didn’t think we had a shot against Texas, but wow, what a game. Cam Skattebo, you’re a legend. And seeing my childhood hero Jake Plummer on the sidelines? Incredible!”

Some folks are saying that Skattebo is the real best RB in college football, not Ashton Jeanty.

“No hate.. Cam skattebo is who y’all think Ashton jeanty is,” A fan wrote. “That’s how you show up in big moments.”

Arizona State didn't get the win, but Cam Skattebo did everything he could possibly do to give his team a chance. What a performance.