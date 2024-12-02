One of the biggest surprises of the college football season has been the success of Arizona State football in its second year under Kenny Dillingham. After a 10-2 regular season, Arizona State will compete for a Big 12 Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff on Saturday against Iowa State.

Unfortunately for Dillingham and company, there is some bad news coming out of Saturday's 49-7 blowout of rival Arizona. Star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, one of the best pass catchers in the country, will not play against Iowa State and is out “indefinitely” according to Dillingham, per Chris Karpman of 247 Sports.

After the news dropped, Tyson shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram.

Tyson left Saturday's game in the second half after falling hard on his left side and was later seen with his left arm in a sling on the sideline. Arizona State will badly miss him for however long he is forced to sit out.

Tyson and running back Cam Skattebo have been the two pillars of this Arizona State offense, and now the fav-favorite running back will have to carry an even heavier burden with Tyson out of the lineup.

Tyson established himself as a truly elite wide receiver this season and even made a late push for Biletnikoff Award consideration. Entering the conference championship games, Tyson is 10th in the nation in receiving yards (1,101), tied for 10th in touchdowns with 10 and also in the top 20 in college football with 75 receptions. His ability to get the job done both at the catch point and in the open field after the catch make him one of the most difficult players to defend in the country.

Tyson was also getting hot at the right time for Arizona State. The former Colorado star, whose freshman season in Boulder was cut short due to a knee injury in 2022, is coming off of three consecutive 100-yard games. Tyson racked up 176 yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches in a win over Kansas State before catching nine passes for 125 yards against BYU. On Saturday against Arizona, Tyson had eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown before going down with the injury.

Arizona State will have to find some other answers in the passing game without its top target against an Iowa State secondary that has been one of the best in the nation this season. If they can't, this injury could cost them a chance at the College Football Playoff.