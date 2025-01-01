Arizona State football running back Cam Skattebo put on a show to kick off 2025. The hard-nosed runner did more than plow through Texas at the Peach Bowl. He got an NFL representative raving about him, per one league insider.

One league scout became high about the way Skattebo runs, Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed during the New Year's Six showdown.

“Not sure what he’s gonna run, nor do I care. You can’t bring the dude down. That’s a skill that translates to the pro level,” was the text Schultz shared on X.

Skattebo's physical running sparked a massive comeback for the Sun Devils. Arizona State stormed back from a 24-8 deficit to force overtime. But he showed his rare arm strength on this touchdown pass that sparked the ASU rally.

Skattebo powered his 5-foot-11, 218-pound frame into the end zone on a late two-yard touchdown. He followed that up by securing the two-point conversion. That score tied the game up 24-24 with five minutes to go.

Was Cam Skattebo fighting off a bug in Peach Bowl?

The former Sacramento State running back got his return to a postseason stage. Skattebo once led the Hornets into the playoffs at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level just two years ago. Skattebo also never shied about expressing his confidence, with the Arizona State RB dropping a strong take ahead of the Texas showdown.

However, he got closely monitored inside the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta. Skattebo noticeably vomited during the game. He looked nauseated on the Arizona State sidelines and had trainers attend to him.

Skattebo, however, stayed in the game. He finished the fourth quarter hitting 138 rushing yards against the Longhorns. He also torched Texas on a 42-yard reception — showing his rare versatile for a player built for north-south running elements.

But he later impressed with his incredible stamina. Skattebo refused to leave the game through all the hits he took, plus after the brief moment he had to catch his breath. He opened overtime with a three-yard touchdown score to put ASU up 31-24.

Unfortunately, Skattebo and Arizona State's comeback bid ended in two overtimes. Texas escaped 39-31 on a Andrew Mukuba snatching the game sealing interception. Teammates of Skattebo consoled him after the game — as his brilliant career came to an end.

Skattebo, though, is leaving Atlanta with NFL praise. His pro sports chapter will now begin in 2025.