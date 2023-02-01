The Arizona State football program earned a commitment from quarterback Jaden Rashada on National Signing Day, according to a Wednesday tweet from 247Sports.

“Arizona State was always my favorite school growing up because my dad played there,” Rashada had previously told 247Sports. “I almost committed there when I was a sophomore.”

Jaden Rashada passed for over 5,800 yards and 70 touchdowns during his time at Pittsburg High School, according to MaxPreps. He earned over 3,000 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in just his senior year.

The four-star recruit from Pittsburg, California is the fourth-highest commitment in recent memory for Arizona State. Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is listed as the team’s highest-rated recruit. He highlighted the team’s 2009 class that featured two four-star recruits. Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Zach Miller took second place, committing for the 2004 class before he earned just over 1,500 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in three years with the Sun Devils.

Now-LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels became the team’s highest-rated quarterback by 247Sports when he enrolled with the Sun Devils in 2019, becoming the crown jewel of a class that featured five 4-star recruits and the 29th overall rank in the country.

Jaden Rashada visited Arizona State in January following the release from his letter of intent to sign with the Florida Gators. Arizona State, Colorado, Cal and Washington are reportedly “in the mix” for Jaden Rashada, according to Pete Nakos of ON3 Sports.

Harlen Rashada, father of Jaden, had previously said his son never filed for a release from his letter of intent. The family was “working through some things right now with Florida and hoping that they get resolved soon,” he told 247Sports.

The composite 4-star quarterback out of Pittsburg, California passed up offers from LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Penn State and Auburn when he signed his letter of intent with the Gators in December.