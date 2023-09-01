Arizona State football freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada started his first game in college on his birthday and finished it one day later.

Rashada became the second true freshman quarterback to start for Arizona State in its history Thursday at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe against Southern Utah. Rashada took the starting job earlier in August after Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne suffered a hamstring injury, opening the door for the consensus four-star prospect to show his talent in the program's first game under new coach Kenny Dillingham.

When it was still his birthday Thursday, Rashada starred in the first half. He completed 12-of-16 passes for 182 yards, which already was the third-most passing yards by an Arizona State player in the first game of his career. Then, a two-hour, 36-minute delay forced Rashada and the Sun Devils to remain inside while a dust storm and persisted lightning remained over the stadium.

Once Arizona State returned to the field after 11 p.m. PT, it did not look like the same offense it was in the first half. It punted on each of its first three possessions after it finished with two touchdowns to close the first half. The Sun Devils totaled just 46 yards of offense through 25 minutes in the second half, with their only points coming on a field goal even after junior wide receiver Elijhah Badger returned a kickoff for 81 yards to put them at Southern Utah's six-yard line.

Rashada faced odd circumstances but had a chance to secure a win for Arizona State football in its final series. He did just that, as he completed a 26-yard pass to running back Cam Skattebo on third down and then a 16-yard pass to Badger on second-and-14 that helped the Sun Devils set up three straight rushes to eventually run out the clock in their 24-21 win over the Firebirds in their season opener.

Rashada, whose father, Harlen, played at Arizona State as a defensive back from 1992 to 1994, told Pac-12 Network after the game his start was a “dream come true.” He finished with 236 passing yards, which is the third-most by an Arizona State player in their first game dating back to 1996.

“I wish we could have played better in the second half…tonight was such a blessing,” Rashada said. “All glory to God, and I’m just thankful to be here with a good group of guys.”

Rashada is perceived to be the future of Arizona State's football program given his recruiting status. He entered preseason camp as the Sun Devils' No. 3 quarterback behind returning starter Trenton Bourguet and Pyne, but he emerged as the No. 1 option due to his arm talent.

In the first half, Rashada showed why he was highly-coveted. He missed Skattebo on what should have been a completion in the first half on third-and-8 but responded with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Guillory on fourth down, which gave the Sun Devils a 14-7 lead with 5:32 left in the second quarter.

Rashada also had a 33-yard completion to Melquan Stovall on Arizona State's first drive that helped set up a six-yard rushing touchdown for Skattebo.

With the dust storm making visibility challenging at the end of the first half, Rashada stayed poised and completed a three-yard, backshoulder throw on a fade to Troy Omeire to give Arizona State a 21-7 halftime lead.

Dillingham felt his quarterback played well in the game even though he completed 6-of-15 passes in the second half for just 54 yards.

“I thought he did a phenomenal job,” Dillingham said. “I thought he came out in the second half, he just couldn’t get in a rhythm. His eyes were right, he was throwing the ball where it was supposed to be and that’s really – I have no question about Jaden, about his ability. So he was getting the ball where it was supposed to be. He just wasn’t in a rhythm. And I got to do a better job and we got to do a better job on offense getting him back in a rhythm. That’s our No. 1 job, is to keep quarterbacks in a rhythm. And after a two and a half hour rain delay, we got to get him back in a rhythm better. And that’s on me.”

Arizona State senior nickelback Jordan Clark praised Rashada postgame for his poise.

“That's this kid's first college start,” Clark said. “He works his ass off and he won his first football game under insane circumstances. We sat in the locker room for like two hours. So I think that he deserves credit for finishing the football game how he did, staying poised under those circumstances.”

The Sun Devils have said they will look at their quarterback situation again after their first game. Rashada is an important part of Arizona State's future, but it would make sense for him to get every rep he can since it has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban.

Rashada showed his strong arm talent and ability in the game. One year older, he hopes to assert himself as the leader of Arizona State football going forward.