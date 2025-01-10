When Arizona State football's Cam Skattebo got a surprising NFL draft evaluation, head coach Kenny Dillingham wasn't surprised. However, rewind to when he met Skattebo, that would've been a different story. The Sun Devils head coach explained on the Dan Patrick Show about his initial impressions of Skattebo.

“Man, this kid had all those yards?” Dillingham said. He’s an underdog. There’s a reason for it, but what he’s done to change his body and to change who he is just as a physical specimen. He’s the strongest he’s ever been, the least body fat he’s ever had, the fastest he’s ever been.

“Mindset is the best it’s ever been. He went from a really, really good football player to somebody who was Top 5 in the Heisman Vote and I think he should’ve been higher.”

Skattebo convincingly finished the season. Skattebo had 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Also, he added 605 yards receiving and three more touchdowns. He was the offensive engine for the Sun Devils and it led them to the Peach Bowl. Although they lost, he had a tremendous game. Skattebo had 121 rushing yards, two touchdowns, as well as eight receptions for 99, and he also had a 42-yard passing touchdown.

Kenny Dillingham saw Cam Skattebo dominate for Arizona State football

In his two seasons in Tempe, Skattebo had a rather interesting journey to a Power 4 school. Out of high school, Skattebo was not recruited at all. His only offers were from Sacramento State and William & Mary. After playing at Sacramento State, he went to Arizona State and thrived.

Dillingham raved about how Skattebo is an even better person off of the field.

“He’s the nicest kid off the field, super intelligent,” Dillingham said. “People think his play style, oh he’s crazy. Skat is super intelligent. High, high IQ. And for him to flip a switch into this nobody can stop me mode.

“Does that mean he’s always not going to be stopped? No, nobody in the history of sports has ever been invincible. But it means he believes it so much that he’s going to make plays that people are like what just happened.”

Skattebo's stock is the highest it's been. After Skattebo claimed he was the best running back in the country, he backed up that performance against Texas. It could help him get drafted early and be an immediate difference-maker for whatever team drafts him. For now, he'll wait for the time to be drafted.