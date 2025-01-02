If you only watched Cam Skattebo play in the Peach Bowl, you would think he's destined for the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

He ran for 143 yards on 30 carries, caught eight passes for 99 yards, and even threw a 42-yard touchdown on his lone passing attempt of the game, leading to a Peach Bowl MVP award despite the Sun Devils ending up on the wrong side of the final score. Despite getting “violently ill” during the game, Skattebo put his team on his back and fought for every year, even if Quinn Ewing ultimately pulled a rabbit out of his hat in the pursuit of another win.

And yet, in the opinion of NFL draft expert Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Skattebo isn't even a lock to go in the top-100 in the forthcoming proceedings, to the point where he might just end up being a fourth-round pick if things break his way.

“But Cam Skattebo has been swaying doubters his entire life, going from a high school recruit with zero FBS offers to a top-five Heisman finisher this season. Time will tell whether he sneaks into the top 100 or is more of a mid-round pick in April, but Skattebo has flipped the narrative regardless and will get his NFL opportunity,” Brugler wrote for The Athletic.

“With his low pad level, contact balance, and finishing toughness, Skattebo is a chore to tackle, and his determination can wear down defenses. His run style won’t be a fit for every scheme or role, but he can be a valuable part of an NFL backfield committee, especially given his versatility as a pass catcher.”



Wait what? So, at best, Brugler believes Skattebo will be selected with a compensatory pick at the end of the third round despite being a top-5 Heisman Trophy finalist? Even after turning in an all-time great season at Arizona State? Skattebo could go from a lead back in the Big-12 to a reserve destined to maybe check in on third downs like, say, Kenneth Gainwell with the Eagles or Austin Ekeler in Washington.

A zero-star recruit coming out of high school, Skattebo began his career at Sacramento State before transferring to Arizona State in 2023. There have been questions about his athleticism since he hit the national stage, and yeah, if he runs a 4.7 at the combine, he probably won't go in the second round, but come on, Skattebo? Coming off of an all-time great performance at the Peach Bowl? If he can just hit average marks at the combine and show off his passion in interviews with reporters, scouts, and GMs alike, there's little reason to believe some team won't fall in love with Skattebo and pick him many spots higher than Brugler's January 1st assessment.