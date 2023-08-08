Arizona State football linebacker Juwan Mitchell has been dismissed from the team following an incident at Saturday's practice. First-year Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham discussed the senior's ousting, framing it as part of the cultural reset he's striving to instill in Tempe.

“Juwan Mitchell is no longer with the team,” Dillingham said on Monday, per Wills Rice of Arizona Sports. “Culture wins. It is very very simple, culture wins. You are either going to practice how we practice, live how we live, be a good person, compete, say yes sir and no sir, open doors for people. Be genuinely a good person or do things right, or you are not.

“It is really not hard just to be a good person,” he continued. “The football stuff is great, there are a lot of really good football players. I want good people in this program to build a culture that we can be proud of.”

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson was also dismissed by Arizona State last week. No further details on the exits of Mitchell and Johnson have been released by the team.

Mitchell transferred to Arizona State football after spending the last two seasons at Tennessee. The sixth-year senior was expected to start at linebacker for the Sun Devils, providing valuable experience on the second level of defense. Mitchell began his college football career at Texas, leading the Longhorns in tackles as a sophomore before transferring to Tennessee.

Dillingham, an Arizona State alum, rejoins his alma mater after spending last season as offensive coordinator at Oregon.