Arizona State football has “activated the Valley” with its epic run to the 2024 Big 12 title. Enthusiasm is flooding the desert. Now, head coach Kenny Dillingham faces an even crucial offseason.

Dillingham and his coaches know that the Sun Devils must capitalize on this season. Fans now know ASU as one of the first-ever College Football Playoff teams. The secret is no longer out. ASU is a building superpower now capable of landing major recruits — including from the transfer portal.

The Sun Devils already lost 10 to the portal, per Sun Devils Source on 247Sports. They've since added Noble Johnson from Clemson and placekicker Jesus Gomez of Eastern Michigan. But the additions shouldn't stop there.

Who else should the reigning Big 12 champions target in the portal? Especially before ASU takes on the winner of Clemson and Texas in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day? These five look highly appealing in a Sun Devils uniform — including those already visiting. Here are Arizona State's top five targets in the 2024-25 transfer portal.

Duce Robinson, wide receiver, USC

Dillingham got off to a great start in addressing WR with the Atlantic Coast Conference champion WR Johnson. But he needs more weaponry moving forward.

That's where Duce Robinson comes in. The towering 6-foot-6 wideout is one of the top remaining players available in this year's portal. He's a former five-star with the rare blend of height and threatening downfield speed.

Arizona State is indeed a strong possibility for Robinson. Chris Karpman of Sun Devils Source says Robinson's Dec. 15 visit went very well. However, Florida State is his next visit and FSU represents the alma mater of Robinson's dad.

ASU shouldn't be ruled out yet. Its CFP playoff appearance is going to be one major selling point. The same is the case for this next WR.

Jalen Moss, wide receiver, Fresno State

Jalen Moss is another wideout searching for a new collegiate home. Sun Devils Source reports he's an expected visitor this week.

He really exploded the last two seasons in the Central Valley of California. Moss caught 103 combined passes for 1,269 yards and 10 touchdowns. Although his 2024 numbers took a dip.

Moss caught 48 passes for 563 yards and scored just four touchdowns while playing for a rather disorganized Bulldogs offense. He's not anticipated to become a part of the new Matt Entz era at Fresno State.

He's played under intense temperatures, though. So the desert heat shouldn't be a major adjustment for the 6-foot-1 WR if he comes to Tempe.

Randy Pittman, tight end, Central Florida

We've reached our first Big 12 portal representative who could jump to another school. Pittman touched down on the campus already and has a visit lined up, as captured by Chris Boyle of the Daytona Beach News-Journal Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound TE caught 32 passes for 416 yards and scored two touchdowns for UCF in '24. He's not expected to be a part of the renewed Scott Frost regime in Orlando.

Although Chris Karpman reports that ASU has competition from Florida State for Pittman. That makes the Seminoles the lone school attempting to keep Pittman in the Sunshine State.

Jaden Williams, defensive tackle, Wyoming

Moss isn't the only intriguing former Mountain West Conference talent here. So is the towering 6-foot-4, 285-pound Jaden Williams.

Williams “is expected” to lump in a visit to Tempe during the week of Dec. 16, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports. He's fresh off a 20-tackle season featuring two stops behind the line of scrimmage.

ASU, though, has competition from Big 12 rival Kansas State and Southeastern Conference challenger Kentucky for Williams' services.

Jaylen Mbakwe, cornerback, Alabama

If the Big 12 champs want to make a serious splash, landing this newly available former five-star is one way to show the Sun Devils mean business.

Jaylen Mbakwe left Alabama by jumping into the portal Monday. He's among a large contingent of Crimson Tide players leaving Tuscaloosa and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Devils lost two CBs already in the portal. Keontez Bradley and L.T .Welch (the latter dismissed for violating team rules) are on their way out. Mbakwe instantly becomes a huge portal coup if lured into the Valley and ASU. Plus instant CB help for Dillingham.