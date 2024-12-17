Alabama football continues to watch its 2024 roster drop in numbers ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Crimson Tide are losing multiple players to the transfer portal. But lost a former five-star starter and pivotal defensive rotational piece on Monday.

Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe revealed his intentions to leave Alabama, he told Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. He'll dip out of Tuscaloosa as a past blue chip signing and five-star on every major national recruiting outlet.

Yet, his departure comes amid some roster unrest in Tuscaloosa. Alabama and head coach Kalen DeBoer have lost nearly 15 different players to the portal. Running back Justice Haynes departed on Friday. Mbakwe wasn't the only Monday exit, though.

Alabama also lost past top-45 recruit Emmanuel Henderson Jr. just hours before Mbakwe announced his portal entry. Henderson leaves as a wide receiver and kick return ace.

How significant is former 5-star's exit from Alabama?

Mbakwe started as a punt returner through special teams. However, he earned extensive snaps on defense too.

Alabama threw him in during rotational duties at cornerback. But he showed his versatility by playing the “Husky” position in the 4-2-5 look — which is a nickelback spot.

Mbakwe saw the field immediately on Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky. He snatched four tackles, three solo stops, and broke up one pass in the 63-0 rout. He later broke up another pass in limited action against No. 2 Georgia on Sept. 28.

The freshman delivered one of his better games on Oct. 12 against South Carolina. Mbakwe grabbed five tackles, three solo stops and two assisted stops.

However, Mbakwe settled for only one tackle in his next three games. Two came against nationally-ranked Southeastern Conference rivals Missouri and LSU.

The native of Pinson, Alabama signed in Dec. 2023 as part of the final recruiting class ever for Nick Saban. He was the nation's No. 2 overall CB. Mbakwe even earned comparisons to All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore by 247Sports' Cooper Petagna. Mbakwe remained committed to Alabama after Saban made the stunning decision to retire.

But after one year in Tuscaloosa, Mbakwe is on his way out. He's the latest significant roster loss for DeBoer and ‘Bama.