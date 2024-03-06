The Arizona Wildcats will head to Southern California on Thursday to face the UCLA Bruins at the Paulie Pavilion. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Arizona-UCLA prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Arizona defeated the Oregon Ducks 103-83 on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. They led 51-30 at halftime and maintained it. Pelle Larsson led the way with 22 points. Also, Caleb Love added 22 points. Keshad Johnson had 21 points. Meanwhile, Oumar Ballo finished with 11 points. Kylan Boswell went off for 19 points off the bench.
The Wildcats shot 60.9 percent from the floor, including 56 percent from the triples. However, they only shot 57.9 percent (11 for 19) from the charity stripe. But they held the Ducks to 52.2 percent from the floor, including 30.3 percent from the three-point line. Additionally, they won the board battle 30-27. They also forced 12 turnovers.
UCLA lost 77-65 to the Washington State Cougars. They trailed 40-32 at halftime and could not rally. Dylan Andrews had 21 points while shooting 6 for 13. Meanwhile, Lazar Stefanovic and Sebastian Mack each had 11 points. Adem Bona had 10 points. Unfortunately, the bench only had six points.
The Bruins shot 47.2 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from the three-point line. Furthermore, they allowed the Cougars to shoot 41.8 percent from the floor, including 36.8 percent from the triples. They also lost the board battle 36-22.
UCLA leads the head-to-head series 60-49. Yet, the Wildcats have won the last two games. The teams have split the past 10 games. However, UCLA has won the last five games at Paulie Pavilion. Arizona defeated UCLA 77-71 at McKale Memorial Center on January 20.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Arizona-UCLA Odds
Arizona: -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -375
UCLA: +8.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +290
Over: 146.5 (-110)
Under: 146.5 (-110)
How to Watch Arizona vs. UCLA
Time: 9:35 PM ET/6:35 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win
Arizona will come into this showdown with a 19-10 mark against the spread. Also, they are 17-10 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Wildcats are also 6-3 against the spread when they have been the road team. Also, they are just 4-3 against the spread when they have been the road favorite. The Wildcats are also 10-8 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Love is the best player on this team. Currently, he is averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Larsson has been a good second option. So far, he is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the hardwood, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Ballo is another excellent player. Significantly, he is averaging 13.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting an amazing 63.5 percent clip from the floor. Johnson is solid. This season, he is averaging 11.9 points per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the court. Boswell is another solid option, as he averages 10.4 points per game.
Arizona will cover the spread if they continue their hot shooting from Saturday's game. Then, they need to defend Mack, Bona, and Andrews efficiently.
Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins will come into this battle with a 12-15-2 record against the spread. Moreover, they are 10-5 against the spread as the underdog. The Bruins are just 4-10 against the spread at home. Despite that, they are 3-0 against the spread when they have been the home underdog. The Bruins are also 9-8-1 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Mack is their best player, averaging 12.8 points per game. Yet, he has been a poor shooter, hitting only 39.6 percent of his shots, including only 29.1 percent from beyond the arc. Bona has been good, averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 59.2 percent from the floor. Andrews is averaging 11.7 points per game. However, even he is struggling to shoot the basketball, hitting just 37.8 percent of his shots, including 29.1 percent from beyond the arc. Stefanovic needs to step up. Yes, he is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. But he is also shooting just 37.6 percent. That will not be good enough to beat Arizona.
UCLA will cover the spread if Mack, Andrews, and Stefanovic can take better shots. Likewise, they need to defend well and make things tough for the Wildcats.
Final Arizona-UCLA Prediction & Pick
You probably need to remember that the Bruins have covered the spread every time they have been the home underdog this season. If you want to go safe with your money, by all means, pick Arizona to win this game straight. They likely will win this game. However, if you want to take a chance on something that may just net you some more cash, you may want to go with UCLA covering the spread. The Bruins have yet to lose by 10 or more points at home. Subsequently, they will keep that tradition alive and give Arizona a game while covering the spread.
Final Arizona-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA +8.5 (-112)