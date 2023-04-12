Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Arkansas basketball freshman Anthony Black will enter the 2023 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility, he said on ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Wednesday, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Here is Black’s statement via ESPN.

“Being one and done was always a goal of mine, but it wasn’t something I necessarily expected to happen,” Black told ESPN, via Givony. “Coming in, I was focused on winning games and getting better, knowing the rest will take care of itself. I want to thank God and all the coaches who helped me from when I started playing AAU, through high school and college, including Coach Muss. Also, my teammates and family for supporting me and being my biggest fan.”

Anthony Black played both on ball and off ball for Eric Musselman and the Arkansas basketball program. He said that he would play any role that helped his team win games.

“Some games the team needed my scoring, and other times my role was to get others going,” Black said, via Givony. “Switching up roles was pretty easy for me depending on who was hot. I was happy to do whatever we needed to win games. I feel like I can impact the game on or off the ball.”

Eric Musselman’s program made the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, beating Kansas on the way. They lost to the eventual champion UConn Huskies.

It will be interesting to see where Black ends up. He is projected as a top-10 draft pick according to ESPN.