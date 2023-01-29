The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered yet another loss on Saturday, as they got dealt with a 67-64 road loss in Waco by the Baylor Bears. It’s the fourth time in the 2022-23 college basketball season so far that Arkansas basketball lost by three points or fewer. One could only imagine how high Arkansas basketball would be in the rankings if they had just a little more luck in those close losses.

“I’ve never had a season like this at all since I’ve been coaching,” Musselman said after failing to overcome the Bears on the road, per ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com. “I hope we can figure out a way to continue to get better.”

The first loss of the season for Arkansas basketball was a 90-87 setback at the hands of the Creighton Bluejays in a neutral-site game back in November. The Razorbacks also lost to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, 60-57, in late December. Then a brutal four-game skid earlier this month included a 79-76 heartbreaker of a loss to the Missouri Tigers on the road. Arkansas basketball appeared to have gained momentum when it won back-to-back versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs and in the rematch versus LSU, but Musselman and his Razorbacks are once again back to their losing ways.

Arkansas basketball had a six-point lead at the half against Baylor before the Bears stormed back in the second half.

The Razorbacks, who have a 3-5 record against conference rivals in the SEC, now returns home for a meeting with the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday.