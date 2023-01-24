Two SEC teams are looking to change their recent luck as the LSU Tigers (12-7) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6) in Fayetteville. Check out our college basketball odds series for our LSU-Arkansas prediction and pick.

The LSU Tiger opened up the season with a 12-1 record. This run was capped off by a defining win against No. 9 Arkansas, who they’ll meet again tonight. Since then, however, the Tiger have yet to win another game and had extremely poor performances in their last three games against Tennessee, Auburn, and Alabama (all ranked in the top 20). They haven’t been able to compete against some of the better teams in the Southeastern Conference, and this game against the once-ranked Razorbacks will be no different. Can the Tigers turn the tide, or will their SEC woes continue?

The Arkansas Razorbacks have emerged as an SEC powerhouse in the last few years. They were ranked in the top-10 nationally for much of the year and seemed like a contender to compete for an SEC title. Arkansas, much like their opponent tonight, has also struggled to find the win column against SEC competition. They’ve dropped five of their last seven to SEC teams and sit five games behind the lead in a stacked division led by teams like Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee. They’ll need to string along some impressive wins if they want to find themselves competing for the top spot, and it starts tonight when they look to avenge their earlier loss to the rival LSU Tigers.

Here are the LSU-Arkansas college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Arkansas Odds

LSU: +12.5 (-104)

Arkansas: -12.5 (-118)

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How To Watch LSU vs. Arkansas

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

Historically a solid basketball program, LSU is currently sitting at second-to-last in the SEC Standings. A stellar start to the year set the bar high for this LSU squad. However, it seems as though the rest of the SEC has been catching up in terms of basketball. The story of LSU’s season has been being able to beat any team they play, with the exception if that team happens to also be in the SEC. They can’t find a much-needed win against this tough schedule and it’ll only get more difficult from here as they still have to play Alabama again and Missouri two more times. Forward KJ Williams has been having to carry most of the load on his back – he leads the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. While the one-man approach may have worked early in the season, it’s proven to be unsatisfactory when facing deeper teams from the SEC. Guards Justice Hill and Adam Miller have to be much more involved. They’ll also need to improve their shooting as they’re only 43% from the field and 33% from three. Winning this game in a hostile Arkansas environment will be tough, the Tigers will have to be near-perfect.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

A top-10 team for the first half of the season, Arkansas has established themselves as a team no one wants to play in March. The Razorbacks have branded themselves as a team that can get down the floor in a hurry and score in a multitude of ways. They played exceptionally well against last-place Ole Miss their last time out, but have struggled to find the same success against ranked SEC opponents. They’re last 5 games have been particularly difficult, but with their opponents tonight finding themselves in a similar spot, this seems like the perfect game for Arkansas to get back on track and find themselves in the top 25. Guard Anthony Black has been facilitating this talented offense as a willing ball handler and distributor. Getting the ball to Ricky Council IV and finding scoring opportunities will be pivotal as Makhi Mitchell hold down the paint for the Razorbacks. Arkansas should be able to cruise to a comfortable victory against struggling LSU.

Final LSU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Neither team is performing well right now. Arkansas has more to lose and is the better team from top to bottom. The spread is wide, so I expect this game to go over in a Razorbacks win.

Final LSU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Over 138.5 (-115)